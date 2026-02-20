How world sees SA — FT: The ANC’s sudden embrace of South African business
Key topics:
South Africa’s 2023 power crisis triggered massive blackouts and economic strain.
Private sector joined Operation Vulindlela to fix electricity and infrastructure.
Reforms boosted investment, grid reliability, and private-sector economic influence.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By David Pilling, Joseph Cotterill and Monica Mark in Johannesburg