Worldview
FT: Duduzile Zuma, the “princess” poised to run SA’s most divisive dynasty
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla rises within Jacob Zuma’s turbulent dynasty amid Russia recruitment scandal, political feuds and legal battles.
Key topics:
Zuma-Sambudla accused of recruiting South Africans for Russia’s war
Daughter emerges as key figure in Jacob Zuma’s embattled political dynasty
Legal battles and internal MK party feuds intensify around her role
By Monica Mark in Johannesburg