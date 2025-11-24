Worldview
FT: G20 defies Trump as leaders press on without the US
Agreements at G20 and COP30 show how America’s absence has not demoralised world leaders
Key topics:
Ramaphosa defies Trump, champions multilateralism at G20 summit
Johannesburg declaration backs renewables, minerals, debt relief
US absence highlights global push to uphold climate and trade goals
By Monica Mark and Henry Foy in Johannesburg and Attracta Mooney in Belém