Worldview
FT: Lamola blames US for “stuck” trade talks, says it is politicising process
Ronald Lamola tells FT Africa Summit that Washington wants to include Black empowerment and land policies in negotiations
Key points:
US-South Africa trade talks stall over BEE and land reform disputes
Trump administration pressures SA, citing “unjust racial discrimination”
Positive signs for tariffs and AGOA renewal, talks may see breakthrough
By Rob Rose and David Pilling in London