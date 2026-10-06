The Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. office building in Sandton
The Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. office building in SandtonPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Worldview

FT tells world how Capitec beat SA's Big Four at their own game

Capitec has grown from a handful of payday loan shops to win 26mn customers
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