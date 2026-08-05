Geordin Hill-Lewis, leader of the Democratic Alliance
Geordin Hill-Lewis, leader of the Democratic AlliancePhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Worldview

How world sees SA: DA's court challenge to EWC could test SA's GNU

The party wants the Western Cape High Court to strike down powers Trump cited to justify cutting US aid.
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