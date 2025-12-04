Worldview
Marco Rubio: Washington charts new G20 course — and leaves SA’s leadership under harsh spotlight
America hosts 2026 G20, highlighting innovation, partnerships, and strategic leadership while outlining contrasts with South Africa’s prior presidency.
Key topics:
US to host 2026 G20 focused on innovation, energy, and technology
Poland joins as a rising economy aligned with US partnerships
Critique of South Africa’s G20 leadership and exclusion from 2026
By US Secretary of State Marco Rubio*