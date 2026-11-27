President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting to consider the party's ongoing coalition negotiations at Birchwood Hotel on November 23, 2026 in Boksburg, South Africa. Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Worldview How the world sees SA: Pity Johannesburg - The Economist says ANC is choosing chaos Cyril Ramaphosa is letting South Africa drift into chaos. The ANC looks set to choose patronage over pragmatism