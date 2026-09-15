CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 13: The army during joint patrols and operations in gang-ridden areas in Vrygrond as part of a year-long Operation Prosper on April 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The intervention is intended to support police, with soldiers conducting patrols and raids in coordination with the Anti-Gang Unit and other law enforcement agencies. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
An SANDF soldier in Vrygrond, Cape TownPhoto by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Worldview

How world sees us: SA at risk of becoming a mafia state

South Africa’s organised crime crisis is spreading from the underworld into business, politics and the state.
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