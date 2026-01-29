Worldview
The Economist: After lost decade, the case for optimism in South Africa
After a lost decade, economic prospects may be brightening
Key topics:
South Africa shows signs of economic recovery after years of decline.
State reforms boost energy, ports, telecoms, and foreign investment.
High unemployment, crime, and political uncertainty still limit growth.
