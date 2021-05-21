*This content is brought to you by Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis and Futureneers Capital

THE ASSET

Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis at Val de Vie

An exceptional place to find yourself

The Pearl Valley Hotel operated by Mantis, offers guests unparalleled excellence and unrivalled service within stylish surroundings where one can immerse yourself in the countless pleasures that this destination has to offer.

A short walk away, The Pearl Valley Clubhouse overlooks the putting green of the Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Everything at your fingertips – restaurants, spa, coffee shops, a wine cellar, resort style swimming pools and extensive pathways and mountain biking trails, are just some of the ways to turn an extended stay here into a wellness experience. Back’s Restaurant & Deli situated at the Pearl Valley Hotel offers meals and snacks, along with an assortment of items that are readily available to in-house guests.

The Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis Phase 2 is now complete with an additional 40 suites, an upgraded communal area, a bigger pool, and a deli. In total, the hotel consists of 63 one-bedroom suites, 1 wheelchair friendly one-bedroom suite, and 7 two- bedrooms suites.

Introducing Val de Vie Estate

Val de Vie Estate is perfectly located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, a mere 40 minutes from Cape Town’s city centre and 30 minutes from Cape Town International Airport. A new bridge crossing the Berg River drastically reduces travelling time to surrounding areas such as Stellenbosch and Cape Town.

Val de Vie Estate is part of the Franschhoek Wine Route, one of the leading wine attractions of the world, boasting renowned wine-making expertise with magnificent mountain backdrops. The estate is known for its many appealing characteristics which include elegant housing, expansive lakes, vineyards, the stables and lush polo fields, farms and beautifully landscaped gardens. The estate encapsulates luxury and comfortable family living with a range of amenities on offer.

Val de Vie Estate is renowned for its state-of-the-art security measures which allow guests and residents to reside in a safe environment. Security is the estate’s highest priority and the team takes great care in ensuring that all guests and residents can make the most of their surroundings with complete peace of mind. This award-winning estate has received a number of accolades over the years namely, Best Residential Development for 2020 / 2021– African Property Awards, Number One Residential Estate in South Africa consecutively from 2015 to 2019 and most recently 2021 Top 10 Lifestyle Estate in the world by New World Wealth.

Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course

Established in 2003, the Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course has been named the Best conditioned course in the Western Cape by Golf Digest Magazine for 10 successive years and awarded the Complete Golfer’s Five Star Experience Award for six consecutive years. The championship course has been ranked amongst the top ten courses in South Africa by Golf Digest Magazine every year from 2006 up to and including 2017, and in the top five in 2018/2019. This exceptional course is most recently also ranked number 2 golf course in South Africa for 2021 by SA’s Top 100 Courses.

The exclusive Pearl Valley Clubhouse caters for large scale conferences, banqueting and events. In addition, Pearl Valley has a fully operational restaurant and bar where guests can enjoy a supreme selection of single-malt whiskies and award-winning wines as well as indulge in one of the Chef ’s signature dishes.

THE INVESTMENT

The investment case boasts guaranteed gross yields for Year 1 and Year 2 acting as a Covid-19 hedge, further de-risking this already popular property backed 12J investment. Above average capital appreciation of the underlying property asset can be expected due to its location in the Western Cape and affiliation with world class brands Val de Vie and Mantis.

Fractional Section 12J Ownership

Fractional ownership of a Mantis luxury hotel

6% guaranteed gross yield derived from hotel operations

Receive a 100% tax deduction on the total investment amount which means up to 45% of your investment paid for by SARS

Receive annual dividends from Hotel Rental Pool operated by Mantis

Receive capital growth on the asset

Receive a variety of lifestyle benefits for your enjoyment

Targeted Returns

The targeted Internal Rate of Return ranges from 20% to >35% per annum depending on the funding mechanism chosen.

Funding Options

This is undoubtedly the only 12J Investment fund offering investors the option to choose any one of four funding mechanisms available and is a further notable differentiator of the Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis offering by Futureneers Capital – the Section 12J VCC and fund managers.

These options are available to Provisional and PAYE tax-payers’ and include:

Cash

100% cash up-front

45% tax break / tax refund effectively discounting your leisure property investment by up to 45%.

20% Pre-Tax targeted IRR

Smart Bridge Loan

Minimum 55% cash up-front

45% bridge loan over the period until SARS rebate is received, at which time the loan is settled in full

21% Pre-Tax targeted IRR

Smart Instalment Loan

Minimum 5% cash up-front

Up to 95% funded over the 5 year period, at which time the loan is settled in full whilst paying the same monthly instalment as per a 20 year bond.

35% Pre-Tax targeted IRR

Global Hedged One

100% cash offshore via Investec or use capital already invested offshore

Invest in a Sanlam Private Wealth USD instrument, which serves as security for a local ZAR loan to fund your 12J investment

>35% Pre-Tax targeted IRR

Lifestyle Benefits for Investors

Investors receive a variety of world-class lifestyle benefits including:

6 to 25 free room nights per annum

Advanced bookings allowed and not subject to peak time booking restrictions

Gift allowance for unused room nights per year

50% discount off published rates over and above the free room nights allowance

Optional discounted golf membership while in residence

Access to all recreational facilities and clubhouse during your stay

20% discount on published rates for all Mantis managed hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa

