Offshore your cash and qualify for Section 12J Investment at Val de Vie Estate

THE ASSET

The Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis at Val de Vie Estate offers guests unparalleled excellence and unrivalled service within stylish surroundings where one can immerse yourself in the countless pleasures that this destination has to offer. Mantis offers investors the opportunity to co-own this luxury hotel via new or existing offshore funds, serving as security for a local ZAR loan to fund your Section 12J investment. You simply invest and enjoy the benefit of this investment for pleasure and profit, without the worries and hassles of management, marketing and maintenance.

Phase 1 – SOLD OUT

Phase 2 – 40 one-bedroom suites

In total, the hotel consists of 63 one-bedroom suites, 1 wheelchair friendly one-bedroom suite, and 7 two-bedrooms suites, an upgraded communal area with swimming pool and deli.

THE HOTEL OPERATOR

Mantis is a collection of hotels, eco-lodges, and waterways that offer curated experiences to the well-heeled and conscious traveller. Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate.

Whether you are an investor, corporate entity, traveller, family or simply looking for a peaceful place to enjoy your twilight years, Mantis Investments offers a variety of unique opportunities ideally located in some of the most sought after and secure lifestyle estates in South Africa, all offering an array of amenities and high-end lifestyle benefits.

Mantis has been awarded many accolades since its inception in 2000, most recently being

Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2020 – World Travel Awards

Nigeria’s Leading City Hotel 2020 – World Travel Awards

Africa’s Leading River Cruise Company 2020– World Travel Awards

Worlds Leading Boutique Cruise 2020 – World Travel Awards

Travelers Choice Award 2020 – Tripadvisor

Traveller Review Award 2021 – Booking.com

Outstanding Accommodation Group 2019 – Africa Tourism Leadership Forum

THE LOCATION

Val de Vie Estate is perfectly located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, a mere 40 minutes from Cape Town’s city centre and 30 minutes from Cape Town International Airport. A bridge crossing the Berg River drastically reduces travelling time to surrounding areas such as Stellenbosch and Cape Town.

THE ESTATE

Val de Vie Estate is a global leader in luxury wellness estates. Unsurpassed for its natural beauty and surrounded by magnificent mountain ranges, Val de Vie Estate offers countless ways to enjoy an active and diverse lifestyle for the whole family. Translated from French, Val de Vie means ‘Valley of Life’, and the location of the estate echoes this.

Val de Vie Estate is renowned for its state-of-the-art security measures which allow guests and residents to make the most of their surroundings with complete peace of mind.

This award-winning estate has received a number of accolades over the years namely,

Best Multi-Generational Resort in the World 2018 – The Globals

Top 10 Residential Estate in South Africa for 2018 – New World Wealth

Best Residential Estate in South Africa 2015 / 2016 / 2017 / 2018 / 2019 – New World Wealth

Best Residential Property in Africa 2016 & 2017 – International Property Awards

Safe Home Awards in South Africa 2015 – International Property Awards

Number One Residential Estate in South Africa for 2019 – New World Wealth

Best Leisure Development 2020 / 2021– African Property Awards

Best Residential Development for 2020 / 2021– African Property Awards

Best Leisure Development in the world for 2020 / 2021 – International Property Awards

Top 10 Lifestyle Estate in the World 2021 – New World Wealth

THE GOLF COURSE

A round of golf on a course created by one of the world’s greatest athletes, is bound to rank high on the list of any golfer. The name Nicklaus has long been associated with greatness on the golf course – but extends far beyond the man and his dominance as a legendary golfer. Today the name Nicklaus represents superior golf course design – the result of more than four decades as a renowned golf course designer.

Jack Nicklaus has been honoured with every significant award that recognises excellence in course design and development. Golf has become the chief amenity for luxury communities worldwide, and Nicklaus Design has been lauded for years for its ability to masterfully weave golf course design with the residential component of a project.

Pearl Valley Golf Course is also home to the Pearl Valley Golf Academy providing expert golf and fitness instruction. With outstanding South African and International coaches, it is known as one of the top golf coaching programmes in the world.

The Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and exclusive Clubhouse cater for large scale conferences, banqueting and events. In addition, Pearl Valley has a fully operational restaurant and bar where guests can enjoy a supreme selection of single-malt whiskies and award-winning wines as well as indulge in one of the Chef ’s signature dishes.

This championship course has received a number of accolades over the years namely,

Best conditioned course in the Western Cape for 10 successive years – Golf Digest Magazine

Complete Golfer’s Five Star Experience Award for six consecutive years

Top 10 courses in South Africa every year from 2006 up to and including 2017 – Golf Digest Magazine

Top 5 courses in South Africa for 2018 & 2019 – Golf Digest Magazine

Golf Digest Magazine Number 2 Golf Course in South Africa for 2021 – SA’s Top 100 Courses

THE INVESTMENT

Invest 100% cash offshore via Investec or use capital already invested offshore to facilitate your co-ownership of a Mantis luxury hotel.

Invest in a Sanlam Private Wealth USD instrument, which serves as security for a local ZAR loan to fund your 12J investment with a targeted pre-tax IRR of more than 35%

Minimum investment amount R1m

Maximum investment amount R2.5m for individuals and trusts and R5m for companies per annum

* All prices include VAT and fees

100% TAX deductible | ANNUAL DIVIDENDS | CAPITAL GROWTH | LIFESTYLE BENEFITS

Fractional Section 12J Ownership

Receive a 100% tax deduction on the total investment amount which means up to 45% of your investment paid for by SARS

6% guaranteed gross yield derived from hotel operations for first 24 months

Receive annual dividends from Hotel Rental Pool operated by Mantis

Receive above average capital growth on the property asset

Receive a variety of lifestyle benefits for your enjoyment

