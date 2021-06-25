Reinventing retirement – a 12J opportunity with Lucid Ventures

Leor Atie, co-founder of Lucid Ventures, presents the opportunity to invest in the Lucid 12J Retirement Living Fund before 30 June 2021. The fund aims to make sure that it has a meaningful impact on making ageing lives more beautiful and build a lucrative business opportunity for investors. Lucid Ventures has raised R80m to date for this fund that targets returns of +20%. The Lucid team is setting out to re-invent retirement living in SA – think hospitality – not hospital; think urban living not somewhere in the sticks; think beautiful modern design; think one place forever with on-site care as and when you need it; and think smart use of technology (a zoom room to see the kids in Australia). Lucid’s first senior living residence will open in Sandton later this year and there are plans for Rosebank, Houghton, other northern Johannesburg suburbs and eventually Sea Point in Cape Town. Click here for more information.

