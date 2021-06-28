Infinity Anchor Fund can facilitate up to 95% of your 12J investment

*This content is brought to you by Jaltech Fund Management

Infinity Anchor Fund Ltd (FSP 48981) has outperformed the majority of Section 12J investments and is on track to achieving impressive returns over the 5-year investment term. Within the investment term, Infinity Anchor Fund has an excellent dividend distribution track record, having distributed 6 monthly dividends to investors over the past 30 months.

Infinity Anchor Fund is one of the few Section 12J investments which has a 3 year+ track record of positive performance.

Infinity Anchor Fund invests into a portfolio of asset-backed businesses which earn income from movable assets such as fibre infrastructure, solar, vehicle rentals, equipment rentals etc. Investing in businesses that earn monthly income, has allowed Infinity Anchor Fund to distribute 6-monthly dividend payments to investors.

From a funding perspective, Infinity Anchor Fund can facilitate funding of up to 95% of the investment amount. This means that an investor who is looking to invest (as an example) R500,000, will only need to contribute R25,000 (5%) on or before Wednesday and still obtain the tax benefit on the total investment of R500,000.

A few of the standout features of Infinity Anchor Fund include:

Minimum investment of R100,000

Top-performing Section 12J investment

3-year track record of positive returns

Dividends distributed in 2019, 2020 and 2021

Low-performance fees

Investor financing available

