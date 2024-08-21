🔒 FT: US joins African battle with China – builds railway linking Copper Belt to Angolan ports

Washington’s backing of the Lobito Corridor, a $10 billion infrastructure project connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola’s Atlantic coast, underscores its strategy to challenge China’s dominance in Africa. This ambitious revival of a historic railway aims to enhance the export of critical minerals, while promoting regional development. By investing in transportation and local growth, the US seeks to present a competitive alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and reassert its influence in Africa.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Andres Schipani in Lobito

Washington’s support for a minerals train connecting the DRC to the Atlantic illustrates its desire to compete with China ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

As the US ambassador’s car pulled into a port terminal on Angola’s Atlantic coast last month, the longshoremen queueing for work were ecstatic at the sight of the stars and stripes. “Nós amamos os Americanos!” they shouted in Portuguese, the country’s official language. “We love Americans!”

This newfound passion for Washington is surprising in a country that was once a cold war battleground, an ally of Moscow and later the largest recipient of Beijing’s loans in Africa. But it is not unwarranted. The US is helping to finance the Lobito Corridor, a revival of a 100-year-old railway line that will transport critical minerals across the wider region. It connects the resource-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, in central Africa, to Angola’s port of Lobito, to the west.

The overall project is ambitious and will cost at least $10bn, according to estimates from Angolan officials. As well as the railway, it comprises roads, bridges, telecommunications, energy, agribusiness and a planned extension to Zambia’s lucrative Copperbelt province.

US involvement in Lobito is no isolated act, but part of a strategy to reverse its diminished influence in Africa, where others such as China, Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have gained ground.

China has a particularly large footprint in Africa, thanks to its $1tn Belt and Road Initiative. Beijing’s offer to finance and build infrastructure in mostly poorer countries gives it an advantage in the race for control of minerals that are critical for defence, renewable power and electric vehicles.

The Lobito project will not only be beneficial for Angola, supporters say, but it will also help to bridge an infrastructure gap of up to $170bn a year on the continent, according to estimates from the African Development Bank, another of Lobito’s financing partners, alongside Italy.

“This is a project that will showcase the American model of development,” says US ambassador Tulinabo Mushingi. “We need to have allies that agree with our way of doing business.”

The core goal of the Lobito Corridor is to create the quickest, most efficient route for exporting critical minerals from the central African copper belt and on to the US and Europe. Two years ago, a consortium of European companies — Swiss trader Trafigura, the Portuguese construction group Mota-Engil and the Belgian railway specialist Vecturis — won a 30-year concession for the Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) to manage the transport of minerals across 1,300km of rail tracks inside Angola. It is also upgrading and operating the mineral port.

“This is an easy entrance for US soft power,” says Gracelin Baskaran, director of the critical minerals security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think-tank.

China controls much of the global extraction and refining of critical minerals, so the line can still be used by Chinese miners, but “the cargo that leaves this corridor does not go exclusively to China,” says Angola’s transport minister, Ricardo Viegas D’Abreu. “Everyone needs minerals.”

But Angola has to tread carefully due to the fragility of its oil-dependent economy and its huge debt burden to Beijing. Of the $45bn Luanda has borrowed so far, it still owes about $17bn — just over a third of its total debt — to China mostly in the form of loans backed by oil.

“Angola is doing the smart thing many African countries are now doing: they want to be friends with everyone but they don’t want to be owned by anyone,” says Ricardo Soares de Oliveira, an Oxford university professor of African politics.

“President João Lourenço does not want Angola to be trapped in a new cold war.”

Read more: South African automakers in talks to revive key rail lines

Angola has been moving on from decades of conflict. After a drawn-out civil war that ended in 2002, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) — the party that has dominated politics in the country since independence from Portugal in 1975 — oversaw an oil and construction boom, much of it underwritten by Chinese loans.

But in recent years, Lourenço has been courting the US and Europe, seeking to drum up foreign investment and persuade western capitals that Angola is no longer as closely allied with Russia or China as it had been under his late predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos.

“We meet at a historic moment,” President Joe Biden said when he welcomed Lourenço in Washington last year, hailing Lobito as the “biggest US rail investment in Africa ever”. “America is all in on Africa,” he added. “And we’re all in with you and Angola.”

Lourenço was equally effusive, thanking Biden for changing “the co-operation paradigm” between the US and Africa.

Through the G7, the US is offering the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) to developing nations as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and aims to deploy more than $600bn by 2027. The US International Development Finance Corporation has approved a loan of $250mn to support the renovation of the Angolan railway line, as well as other investments.

Read more: Development Bank of Southern Africa joins forces with Transnet to revitalise South African ports and railways

“Lobito is the flagship [project], the test case for other economic corridors we are working on. Now we can continue to accelerate the growth and prosperity of that corridor and use it as a model to replicate in other parts of Africa and the world,” says Helaina Matza, the acting special co-ordinator for the PGII, which is backing the development of an economic corridor in the Philippines.

Behind the wheel of a General Electric locomotive, painted in Angola’s colours of red, black and yellow, driver Paulo Mucanda agrees that Lobito “is a very good thing for Angola and for Africa”.

Since trial shipments started in January, Mucanda has been ferrying copper to the port from the Angola-DRC border town of Luau, where the rail line meets the 400km network operated by the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer du Congo (SNCC) coming from Kolwezi. The area is home to one of the world’s largest copper mines and Lobito’s anchor customer, Kamoa-Kakula, a joint venture between Toronto-listed Ivanhoe, China’s Zijin and DRC’s government.

Mucanda’s journey to the Atlantic coast takes roughly a week — a quarter of the time it typically takes to transport goods by road to ports much further away on the Indian Ocean.

Ivanhoe said that last year about 90 per cent of Kamoa-Kakula’s concentrates were shipped from Durban in South Africa and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, where the average round-trip takes up to 50 days. The rest went to Beira, in Mozambique, and Walvis Bay in Namibia, also a longer route than the journey to Lobito.

And not only is transportation by rail quicker, it is also cheaper and better for the environment than trucking. “Cheaper logistics increase the amount of economically recoverable copper,” says Robert Friedland, the billionaire founder of Ivanhoe.

The Lobito Atlantic Railway forecasts it will initially carry 200,000 tonnes of minerals this year, aiming to reach 2mn in the future. “Now there is a choice between going to the Atlantic Ocean or the Indian Ocean. It is not about things going to China or going to the United States. Here, you are balancing the forces,” says Francisco Franca, LAR’s chief executive.

Franca explains that the brownfield project includes an investment of more than $860mn over the lifetime of the concession — mostly in Angola and some of it in the DRC — as well as securing more than 1,500 wagons and 35 locomotives.

There is also potential for greenfield investment if, as planned, the line extends by 800km into Zambia, where international companies have invested billions in mining projects. This includes KoBold Metals, a California-based mineral exploration company underpinned by venture capitalists backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

“Anyone who’s in the renewable space in the western world . . . is looking for copper and cobalt, which are fundamental to making electric vehicles,” says Mfikeyi Makayi, chief executive of KoBold in Zambia. “That is going to come from this part of the world and the shortest route to take them out is Lobito.”

Lobito is building on the existing infrastructure of the Benguela Railway Company, a concession granted in 1902 to Sir Robert Williams, a Scottish entrepreneur.

Before Angola gained independence, the company carried more than 3mn tonnes of freight and had first-class passenger coaches decorated with brass, leather and mahogany. During the civil war, the railway was often sabotaged by the then Washington-backed National Union for the Total Independence of Angola fighting the MPLA, which was supported by Moscow and Havana.

By the end of the 27-year war, only 34km of operating rail remained. In 2005, Angola accepted $1.5bn in Chinese finance to upgrade the railway and the port of Lobito. The work was completed by the China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation around 10 years ago mainly using Chinese labour — a typical feature of Beijing’s infrastructure projects in Africa at that time.

What Angola failed to achieve over the years until now was to find an economic and financial model for the viability and activation of the corridor

Yet it was barely used. “What Angola failed to achieve over the years until now was to find an economic and financial model for the viability and activation of the corridor. We needed someone who could offer finance, someone who could invest and someone who can put cargo in the corridor,” says Viegas D’Abreu, the transport minister.

This is where Washington came in. Supporters of the Lobito Corridor — which includes more than $1.2bn in US financing for construction of solar energy power plants and bridges around rural communities — argue that unlike Beijing’s approach, Washington’s model is tied to local development.

China’s initiative to finance and build infrastructure around the world has attracted a chorus of criticism over the past decade. Many projects have been mothballed, linked to corruption and others have resulted in some countries building up unsustainable debts. Kenya’s $5bn standard gauge railway, for example, has been criticised for not being economically viable or benefiting local communities.

“There’s no denying this is a response to the Belt and Road. The difference being it’s an integrated approach, not just building infrastructure to ship raw material out,” says Peter Pham, a former US special envoy to the Sahel and Great Lakes region of Africa in the Trump administration.

But Beijing has also been rethinking its strategy. At the third Belt and Road forum last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech concentrated on sustainable, community-focused projects, something he is expected to underline at next month’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

“Previous versions of this kind of project have focused narrowly on extraction and enrichment,” says Ziad Dalloul, president of US-owned telecoms provider Africell, which is building digital infrastructure in Angola. “They offered huge rewards to those who ended up in possession of resources, but created virtually no benefits to adjacent communities. The Lobito Corridor is different — more than just a railway line.”

David Maciel, chief executive of Carrinho Agri, Angola’s top agribusiness conglomerate that is building plants and silos along the railway, agrees that Lobito is “much more than a minerals train”. Carrinho Agri says it will also boost the number of farmers it works with along the rail line from 60,000 today to 1.4mn by 2030, spurring agricultural output and food security in Africa.

This is important for Angola, whose economy is not generating enough jobs. João Sapalo Chifanda, who queued to get a job as a stevedore at the Lobito port, is hoping the corridor will “finally bring development to poor Angolans” who make up about 36 per cent of the total 38mn population.

The project “will bring socio-economic benefits to Africa while benefiting western minerals security needs,” says Baskaran at CSIS. “The US is offering Angola an alternative to Chinese predatory lending.”

Washington faces a steeper challenge across the border. The Congo mining sector remains dominated by Chinese companies, helping to fuel the nation’s rise as a powerhouse in providing raw materials for the clean technology.

In January, China pledged up to $7bn in infrastructure investment in a revision of the Sicomines copper and cobalt joint venture agreement with Kinshasa. Data from the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think-tank, shows investments linked to the Belt and Road Initiative in Africa topped $10.8bn last year, the highest level of Chinese activity in mining, energy and transport in the continent since 2005.

In February, Beijing offered more than $1bn to modernise the Tazara railway line — originally funded by Mao Zedong’s government in the 1970s — that links the port of Dar es Salaam to Zambia’s Copperbelt province.

“The reality of the Lobito Corridor is that it may be coming too late in the day. This is certainly true as far as transporting critical raw minerals to the US and EU, since most of the supply has already been locked in by China,” says ED Wala Chabala, a former board chair of Zambia Railways Limited.

Other obstacles remain. The first is regional: Although DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said that Africa must “integrate in order to progress and prosper together” as he signed the Lobito Corridor agreement last year, senior Angolan officials grumble that Congo’s engagement has been “timid”.

But Luanda needs the co-operation of Kinshasa to streamline customs and allow for the much shorter Congolese section of the corridor run by the local operator to be renovated. DRC officials declined to comment.

“The efficiency alignment between the countries has to take place,” says a senior foreign miner operating in Congo. “We’ve gone through ebbs and flows.”

Then there are barriers at home. Fernando Pacheco, a land expert and former senior member of the MPLA, says the Angolan state may “not have the capacity” to oversee the Lobito Corridor and fears it could turn into another “white elephant” like the Chinese-upgraded Benguela railway.

The final hurdle is a matter of politics. “A long-term project like the Lobito Corridor is vulnerable to political changes in these three African countries and in the United States,” says Baskaran. “A change in administration could usher in a downsizing or elimination of the project.”

A Kamala Harris government in the US would be likely to continue with Lobito-type investments, possibly including the Liberty Development Corridor connecting southern Guinea to Liberia’s coast. A Trump administration, however, may ask “to what extent is this a meaningful countermeasure for the Chinese?” says Frank Fannon, former US assistant secretary of state for energy resources under Trump.

For now, though, after years of declining influence in Africa, the US is revelling in its growing love-in with Angola. When the railway-port concession was transferred to the LAR in 2023 — having beaten a Chinese consortium a year earlier — US ambassador Mushingi sent his bosses a copy of a local newspaper with a headline that read: “Americans ‘dislodge’ the Chinese”. Washington was said to be thrilled.

Read also:

© 2024 The Financial Times Ltd.