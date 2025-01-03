Best of 2024: A year of Cathy Buckle’s letters from Zimbabwe

Step into the heart of Zimbabwe through the poignant and powerful words of Cathy Buckle. In this exclusive compilation of her best articles from 2024, Buckle masterfully captures the triumphs, challenges, and indomitable spirit of life in Zimbabwe. From the resilience of its people to the complexities of its politics and landscapes, these stories offer a window into a nation’s soul. A must-read for anyone seeking insight, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of Zimbabwe’s journey.

BizNews Reporter

Daily moral struggles as Zimbabwe’s inflation rate reaches 1024%

In early January, Cathy Buckle wrote that living in Zimbabwe in 2024 means navigating life amidst the highest inflation rate in the world—over 1,000%. Prices skyrocket daily, with a loaf of bread costing 13,200 Zimbabwe dollars in January 2024, up from 1,750 just six months prior. The street exchange rate dwarfs the official one, forcing citizens to make tough choices to survive. Everyday transactions are riddled with moral dilemmas: inflated prices for paying in local currency, no small change for US dollars, and moments of conscience-testing generosity. Yet, amidst the chaos, small acts of kindness—like an extra banana from a roadside vendor—offer a glimmer of hope in a turbulent nation.

Zim Govt’s tax grab makes books unaffordable, worsens education crisis

When a young boy ran to Cathy Buckle’s gate as she arrived home, she thought it was a simple mishap—perhaps a ball in the yard or a lost pet. Instead, he politely asked for a book, one he needed for school but couldn’t afford. As he walked away, dejected, Buckle was struck by the harsh reality of Zimbabwe: soaring taxes, underpaid teachers, and unaffordable education. Despite the children’s hunger for knowledge, their tireless walks to school, and their dreams, the system fails them. Every year, nothing changes—except the deepening despair. If only Zimbabwe’s leaders walked in their shoes for a day.

Sikhala’s freedom, Chamisa’s exit, Zimbabwe’s unpredictable February

With February’s sunshine came a wave of emotions in Zimbabwe: joy at the release of opposition MP Job Sikhala after 595 harrowing days in detention, and shock as Nelson Chamisa abruptly quit the CCC party. Sikhala’s freedom brought tears of relief, while Chamisa’s departure left Zimbabweans questioning leadership and integrity in politics. As resignations rippled through the CCC, the fight for truth and justice intensified. Zimbabwe stood resilient, holding onto hope for a democratic future.

A night in the Zimbabwe wilderness, embracing nature’s secrets and hope’s resurgence

Join Cathy Buckle for a walk through Zimbabwe’s wild beauty, where nature heals and hope flickers like the campfire’s embers. After months of political unrest, Buckle escaped to the heart of the wilderness, savouring simple pleasures—like potatoes cooked in the fire, laughter with locals, and stories shared. As night fell, fireflies danced, and wildlife stirred. Yet, amidst this serenity, the pain of a nation’s struggles lingered. This Letter from Zimbabwe captures both the magic and the heartache of a country in waiting.

Zimbabwe’s farmers defy drought and sanctions, harvest hope amidst hardship

In Zimbabwe, only four villagers out of a hundred managed to grow a harvestable crop due to severe drought. While the government focused on sanctions, the reality on the ground was dire: crops were devastated, and food was scarce. James, one of the few successful farmers, shared his wisdom from his father, who taught him to plant early, despite the scorching sun. With the maize crop a write-off, families would have to sell livestock just to afford basic food. Amidst the struggle, laughter and memories of resilience persist.

24 years later: A tale of devastation on Zimbabwe’s farms

Twenty-four years after Zimbabwe’s land invasions, Cathy Buckle returned to her farm to see if the promises of productivity and prosperity had been fulfilled. Once thriving with dairy, livestock, crops, and timber, the land now hosts only houses, with demolished facilities and empty pastures. The farm’s resources, once used for sustainable farming, had been replaced by residential developments. The destruction is heartbreaking—what was once a productive farm now stands as a symbol of squandered potential, a loss for both the people and the nation.

How street vendors have emerged as Zimbabwe’s unsung heroes in a time of economic chaos

In the midst of Zimbabwe’s economic collapse, a slender mongoose crossing a busy road symbolizes the fleeting moments of hope Zimbabweans cling to. With inflation soaring, medical bills skyrocketing, and currency devaluing, survival has become a daily struggle. Yet, amidst the chaos, the street vendors remain a lifeline—welcoming, kind, and determined. They are Zimbabwe’s unsung heroes, offering a sense of community and resilience. This letter from Cathy Buckle is a heartfelt thank you to those who keep Zimbabwe afloat, showing the strength of the human spirit in a broken nation.

Zimbabwe’s ZiG – From childhood songs to chaotic realities

All week, the word “ZIG” had been rolling around in Cathy Buckle’s mind, reminding her of a Zulu children’s song from her childhood in Southern Rhodesia. But now, “ZiG” stands for Zimbabwe’s new currency, introduced suddenly in April. The chaos that followed—banking systems crashing, businesses refusing old currency, and confusion over the new notes—was nothing like the carefree days of singing around the campfire. As Zimbabwe struggles through this economic mess, the question remains: how long will the ZiG last, and will it ever bring stability?

What’s in a name? Zimbabwe’s ZiG currency chaos

Zimbabwe’s currency crisis has caused chaos, with the government introducing the ZiG dollar, leading to banking collapse and confusion. Reserve Bank Governor John Mushayavanhu blamed the World Bank, while currency dealers continued trading amid rising inflation. Personal stories of hardship, like a friend’s struggle with pain, highlight the resilience and compassion that define Zimbabwe, even in the face of ongoing crisis.

Zimbabwe’s wilderness – A haven amid economic turmoil

As winter night fell over Zimbabwe’s wilderness, the biting cold was a reminder of the harsh realities of life there. Amidst the economic turmoil, with the new ZiG currency causing chaos, there’s still solace to be found in the wild. As buffalo roam through the camp, their presence offers hope for survival in the dry, unforgiving landscape. This letter from Cathy Buckle honours those who care for Zimbabwe’s wild heart, preserving its beauty for future generations. Despite the challenges, the spirit of the land endures, inviting all to witness its magnificence.

Zimbabwe’s food crisis deepens, 9M in need of aid

Zimbabwe’s food crisis has worsened, with 9 million people now in need of aid, up from 7.7 million. The government estimates it will cost US$3.3 billion to feed the population until March 2025. Despite being once known as Africa’s breadbasket, the country faces severe shortages, with a maize harvest falling far short of the 2.2 million tons needed. Corruption and economic struggles have worsened the situation, while traditional survival methods, like hunting and foraging, have faded as land and resources have been depleted.

Zimbabwe’s chilling cold, scarce currency and dinosaur discovery

During this week in Zimbabwe, a cold snap sent Cathy Buckle to the markets for warm clothing. Amidst laughter with vendors, Buckle found a jacket and shared sweet moments with a little girl wrapped in warmth. While shopping, she realized how much the informal markets have become a lifeline, with second-hand clothes offering a more affordable option than big stores. Meanwhile, the country grapples with a currency crisis, leaving citizens to calculate every purchase. Yet, amidst the struggles, exciting news emerged: a dinosaur fossil discovery in Kariba, a reminder of Zimbabwe’s rich history.

Letter from Zimbabwe – Visible scars of torture

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Harare as former Senator Jameson Timba and 77 young activists, including women severely beaten by police, were taken to court. Arrested for commemorating the International Day of the African Child, they were charged with promoting violence. Amnesty International condemned their torture and arbitrary detention. Amid this tragedy, a woman with a broken leg was denied permission to attend her child’s funeral. As protests erupted, riot police clashed with demonstrators, further escalating the crisis. Zimbabwe’s struggle for justice continues.

Dear Diaspora: Celebrating Zimbabwe’s heart and home

Zimbabwe holds a unique place in the hearts of its people, especially those in the Diaspora. Despite the hardships, Zimbabweans continue to carry their love for their homeland. From the warmth of its people to the breathtaking landscapes, the deep sense of belonging and community is irreplaceable. Many Zimbabweans abroad, though separated, continue to support their country, sending vital remittances and contributing to projects that uplift their communities. Cathy Buckle writes to all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, letting them know that their resilience and generosity are deeply appreciated—Zimbabwe would not be the same without them.

Tragic irony: As SADC summit nears, Zimbabwe faces a crisis

As summer approached in Zimbabwe, the beauty of the land contrasted with the harsh realities faced by its people. A rare Purple Heron perched in a leafless tree, a reminder of nature’s resilience amidst a country in crisis. As preparations for the SADC Summit continued, the government spent millions on infrastructure, masking the true state of the nation. Meanwhile, 78 young opposition supporters remain imprisoned, victims of political persecution. Their plight, alongside escalating human rights abuses, highlights Zimbabwe’s ongoing struggle for justice and freedom.

Zimbabwean team rescues a young elephant from deadly snare

In the hot, dry bush of Zimbabwe, a young elephant with a swollen, wounded leg was spotted. Its foot was severely damaged by snares, likely set by poachers near a waterhole. Blake Muil, heading the Rukuru Conservation Unit, sprang into action, coordinating with National Parks to track and treat the elephant. After a tense rescue, the team successfully removed the snares, and the elephant began to recover. This story highlights the vital, often unseen work of wildlife conservation teams who protect and save endangered animals.

Zimbabwe’s SADC summit opulence vs daily reality

Zimbabwe unveiled the Chairman Mao Boulevard, a lavish construction stretching from Westgate to the new Chinese-funded parliament in Mount Hampden. Built for the SADC Summit, this extravagant project stands in stark contrast to the country’s widespread infrastructure issues, such as potholes and water shortages. As officials boast about completed roads, VVIP lounges, and luxury villas for delegates, many Zimbabweans continue to struggle with basic needs. The disparity between the government’s lavish displays and the daily hardships of its people paints a troubling picture of a nation in waiting.

Come with me to the hand pump

In urban Zimbabwe, daily life often begins at the roadside borehole, long before dawn. With water unavailable from taps for weeks, Cathy Buckle must pump it manually from deep underground. The process is gruelling—muscles ache as she works tirelessly to fill buckets, yet the water is often dirty and cloudy. Despite the beauty of the stars above, the irony of our situation is hard to ignore: while we struggle for water, government extravagance thrives. This is the harsh reality of life for ordinary Zimbabweans in 2024.

The time before the rain

In the midst of Zimbabwe’s harsh September drought, beauty emerges through patience and a closer look. The land is dry, the grass gone, and the air thick with dust, yet life persists. Giraffes appear like ghosts, and small movements from squirrels and warthogs offer hope. This raw, wild landscape is both unforgiving and stunning. Cathy Buckle’s new book, Zimbabwe’s Timeless Beauty: The 2024 Collection, captures this captivating resilience.

Zimbabwe’s currency crashes, millions left 44% poorer overnight

On a cool, overcast October day, the Presidential convoy moved silently towards the new, Chinese-built Parliament in Mount Hampden, far from the eyes of the people. Gone was the once-grand spectacle of the President’s parade through Harare’s streets. As Zimbabwe’s economy continues to crumble, the official opening of Parliament contrasts sharply with the grim reality of daily life. Power cuts, water shortages, soaring inflation, and a plummeting currency reflect a country where ordinary citizens bear the brunt of the government’s failures.

Rain, resilience, and Zimbabwe’s land crisis

Walk with Cathy Buckle in the rain as she shares an absurd story unfolding in Zimbabwe. While catching every drop of water she can, Buckle reflects on the government’s recent announcement allowing those who seized farms to sell them. It’s a bizarre twist in a long-running land reform issue, where those benefiting from seized land now have the chance to profit. As the rain falls, Buckle is reminded of her own painful experience—having lost her farm to this very process. Zimbabwe’s moral compass is broken, and the land remains contested.

Of comets, five dollar notes and tea bags

On a humid October evening in Zimbabwe, Cathy Buckle sat in the twilight, waiting for the rare Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS to appear. As she watched bats feast on flying ants and Venus rise in the sky, her thoughts drifted to the absurdities of daily life in a country in crisis. Amidst economic turmoil, the comet offered a rare moment of wonder. For days, she marveled at its faint glow, a beautiful distraction that reminded her to “Keep Looking Up,” even in the darkest times.

Zimbabwe in 2024: A year of crisis, struggle, and fragile hope

Living in a country caught in constant crisis, survival becomes the priority, and democracy, free speech, and integrity often fall by the wayside. In 2024, Zimbabwe faced a year of unimaginable challenges: soaring inflation, a collapsing currency, and a deteriorating education system. Political instability deepened, with opposition leaders in disarray. Yet amidst the chaos, the rains returned, and nature began to heal. Despite everything, Zimbabweans continue to hope, finding solace in the resilience of their land and the simple joys of life.

Zimbabwe in late November: Lunch on a stick

Join Cathy Buckle on a drive through Zimbabwe this late November, heading east toward Manicaland. The countryside, lush and green after months of drought, unfolds before her as Buckle witnesses a landscape of small, self-sufficiency plots and hardworking people. Along the highway, roadside vendors offer their goods, turning survival into innovation. In this land of struggle and hope, every dollar exchanged represents life and death. As Buckle journeys, she reflects on the resilience of the ordinary people and the ongoing challenges they face. This is Zimbabwe, where hope and hardship coexist.

Bringing hope and water, a Christmas story from Zimbabwe

In this Christmas Letter from Zimbabwe, Cathy Buckle reflects on the deep bonds between her son, Richie, and her long-time employee, Simon, as they bring life-changing water to Simon’s rural village. After years of struggle, Simon’s home now has a reliable water supply, transforming his daily life. This story highlights not just the importance of water, but the profound connections that bind Zimbabweans together—loyalty, friendship, and shared hardships. As 2024 ends, Buckle is reminded of the love and support that continues to sustain Zimbabwe. Thank you for your continued encouragement and hope.