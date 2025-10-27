Cathy Buckle: The leftovers

With the sights and sounds of the start of another October day fresh in my mind, I waited to turn out onto the main highway at 8.00 in the morning. Something very strange was going on under the beautiful purple Jacaranda trees that line the road. A policeman was standing in the middle of the road and had traffic from all directions stopped. An ambulance with flashing red lights was on the other side of the road and a group of police wearing green reflective vests were gathered. Parked diagonally across the road was a white car with the word ‘outreach’ printed across its length. With traffic backed up in long lines in both directions the first thought was that there had been an accident but then I saw a handful of women wearing frilly, pleated yellow and green dresses dancing on the side of the road. This was the first day of the annual Zanu PF ‘National Peoples Party Conference’ which was starting in Mutare and the dancing girls were obviously the advance political publicity campaign for a meeting taking place 200 kilometres away.



A couple of days before, the Zanu PF National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said that US$4 million had been ‘mobilized’ for the hosting of the Conference in Mutare and we weren’t surprised at all after the news that had been buzzing in the media for the past fortnight. The Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister had written to miners saying a resolution had been passed at a recent Zanu PF fundraising meeting requiring all miners to contribute a minimum of US$3,000 towards the fundraising efforts for the conference. “This contribution is mandatory and aims to support the success of the conference,” the letter read. (Newsday)



Miners in Penhalonga were furious and said “This is outrageous. We are barely scraping by and now they are demanding US$3,000 from each of us. How are we supposed to survive, let alone contribute to a political conference? We are already paying taxes and fees; now they want us to fund their conference? It is unfair and unreasonable.”



Just before the conference started Mrs Muchinguri said everything was ‘100% ready.’ She said that after feeding the 5,000 Zanu PF conference delegates ‘the leftovers’ would be “donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that required assistance.”



The conference got underway and the burning question on all our lips wasn’t about dancing girls, leftover food or miners and mandatory donations, it was about the 2028 elections. President Mnangagwa is constitutionally required to leave office in 2028 after serving two five-year terms but faction fights within the party have left one side wanting the constitution amended to enable the President to stay in power until 2030 and the other side wanting to pave the way for Vice President Chiwenga. At the end of the Mutare conference it was a sad day for Zimbabwe when hundreds of delegates erupted in cheering when a resolution was passed for legislation to be drawn up to extend President Mnangagwa’s term in office.