South African Airways’ chosen strategic equity partner, the Takatso Consortium has confirmed that the due diligence process to buy a 51% stake in the state-owned flag carrier is now complete and no material issues were identified. SAA, which was in business rescue from December 2019 to April 2021, started domestic commercial flights again on 23 September. The state-owned airline stopped commercial flights in May last year when the rescue practitioners indicated that there were insufficient funds to continue with commercial operations. According to Takatso, it is not yet involved in the running of SAA. The consortium says negotiations with SAA’s shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) are continuing. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan told Bloomberg that government expects to conclude the Takatso deal early next year.