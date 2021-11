Following reports that the government has finally decided to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng , transport minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a statement denying any such decision has been made. Mbalula – who has been promising a resolution to the e-toll saga for years – said that Cabinet has not yet made any decision on e-tolls and that the decision isn’t as simple as scrapping or not scrapping the system. He set yet another deadline, saying that the National Treasury will have the final say and present these findings in the 2022 budget speech.