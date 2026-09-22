BN Daybreak: Threats to kill unravel tender empire, DA's odds in LGEs 2026, US-SA diplomatic fallout
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A tenderpreneur bragged on video that he could kill women and walk free. By the end of the weekend he'd lost his company, his lease and his freedom of movement, with three government ministers now circling his contracts, his ratings and his immigration status. Action Society's Juanita du Preez joined Chris Steyn to unpack it, alongside the belated sacking of a suspended metro police chief and a tender kingpin's R1.9 billion tax bill. Elections analyst Wayne Sussman then walked through where all eight of South Africa's major parties stand two months out from the local government elections, predicting a "car crash" for the ANC and a strong run for the DA in the metros. And Christo van der Rheede of the FW de Klerk Foundation made the case that Washington's new visa restrictions on South African officials are a strategic blunder that hands the ANC a political gift. Plus a Reuters update on the Bessent-He Lifeng trade talks and a record night on Wall Street.
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