BN Daybreak: Dirco's embassy neglect, 'privatisation by stealth', Revolut's big banking ambitions
Asbestos is still sitting in South Africa's embassy building in The Hague, and according to the DA's Ryan Smith, nothing has moved on the chancery. Smith told Linda van Tilburg that DIRCO was not being transparent, that UK public representatives such as Lord Peter Hain could help get answers, and that money meant for embassy buildings was being lost to party politics, citing an estimated R1.4 billion in aid to Cuba. Alec Hogg explained why nine gigawatts of rooftop solar, more than three times what the state's renewables programme delivered, amounts to privatisation by stealth. The FW de Klerk Foundation's Coetzee Bester spoke about the early departure of Christo van der Rheede after his criticism of US visa restrictions, calling it a difference in methodology rather than policy. Reuters explained why Revolut, now valued at $115 billion and seeking a South African banking licence, is giving bank bosses sleepless nights, and wrapped up a record close for the Nasdaq.
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