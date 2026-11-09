BN Daybreak: Breytenbach wants IDAC closed; Mpolase on the 'long game'; boots for township rugby
DA chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach, a former senior prosecutor, tells BizNews that IDAC must be closed down - you cannot build a clean unit inside a corrupt NPA - and that the ANC, sitting on 30%, is getting about 20% more than it deserves. She also says South Africa may be the only country with its entire police top structure suspended or arrested, and wants the criminal justice system reset. Political analyst Mzo Mpolase sees no long game, only an ANC still blaming the voter. Plus Lincoln Mali on pre-loved boots for township rugby, and Wall Street's tech bounce.
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