BN Daybreak: DA leads Joburg poll; Moeng on McKenzie; Wierzycka’s Anthropic bet; Max Smart’s rise
Analyst Wayne Sussman unpacks an eNCA/Markdata survey putting the DA on 35% in Johannesburg and the ANC just under 22%, in a city the ANC has always led, with MK, the EFF and ActionSA all above 10%. Commentator Solly Moeng says Patriotic Alliance supporters must decide whether they are backing Gayton McKenzie’s voice or real change. Magda Wierzycka tells Alec Hogg she turned down a $1.4 trillion offer for her Anthropic stake. Rally driver Max Smart charts his climb from motocross to the world stage. Plus Wall Street’s AI-led slide.
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