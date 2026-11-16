BN Daybreak: Opperman on intelligence failure; Sakeliga vs ICASA; Rachel Kolisi; Wall St
Intelligence analyst Jasmine Opperman tells Chris Steyn that a minister who recuses herself from briefing the President because cabinet colleagues may be implicated has put party above national security: stand up and do your job, or leave. Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux tells Alec Hogg why he has taken ICASA to court over the 30% race-based ownership rule, what it means for Starlink and local ISPs, and why he sees chinks in BEE's armour. Plus Rachel Kolisi on building her own identity and refusing to be a two-for-one special, and Wall Street's AI jitters.
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