BNC#6: Corné Mulder – Only coalitions, inter-party collaboration can unseat the ANC

In his keynote address at BNC#6 in Hermanus, FF-Plus chief whip Corné Mulder emphasised the need for coalition unity in challenging the ANC’s power grip in South Africa. Mulder, a veteran opposition figure, highlighted the failures of the ANC and the importance of embracing diversity while advocating for decentralised decision-making. He stressed the significance of coalitions in achieving better governance and stability, particularly in the upcoming elections, where he anticipates the ANC’s decline.

Edited transcript of FF-Plus leader Corné Mulder‘s keynote address at the BizNews conference BNC#6 in Hermanus ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

00:07 Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the anthem, Alec. It resonates with everyone here. I prefer Russian rock music, but I’m happy with the anthem. Thank you for having me.

00:34 I appreciate being here today. Unfortunately, I couldn’t join yesterday’s discussions. Instead, I was in parliament fighting against ANC corruption.

01:32 The ANC changed funding laws to favour themselves. We’ll challenge this in court as it’s unconstitutional.

02:35 I’ve been in parliament since 1988, witnessing various leaders. I aim to witness the ANC’s exit.

04:04 The negotiation process led to our current constitution. However, successive generations are eroding its principles.

05:59 The upcoming election will be fascinating, but polls aren’t always accurate.

06:53 I’ve dedicated my political career to opposing the ANC. They’ve declined from their initial strengths.

08:18 There are many registered parties, but few are serious contenders. Coalition formation requires a significant deposit.

09:25 The ANC is in trouble, especially after the 2021 elections. We must not underestimate their tactics.

10:50 Our proportional representation system leads to coalition governments, which I support.

13:26 The Multi-Party Charter is a pre-election agreement, not a coalition. We need cooperation to challenge the ANC.

17:15 Nation-building efforts have failed. Recognizing diversity and empowering communities is crucial.

19:18 Coalition governments enhance governance and transparency. I aim to form coalitions for better governance in the Western Cape.

21:10 The Freedom Front Plus aims to act in the best interests of all South Africans. We’re willing to collaborate for a stable government.

22:38 In negotiations, losing one’s temper can be detrimental. We need level-headed individuals to navigate coalitions.

24:02 Thank you.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original speech delivered by Corné Mulder at the Biznews conference, BNC#6.

