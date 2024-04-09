BNC#6: Maimane Q&A – Returning to parliament, inspiration from Macron, his vision for SA’s future and more

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), discussed his political inspiration and strategy at the BizNews Conference BNC#6 in Hermanus. Drawing parallels with Macron’s centrist approach, Maimane emphasised pragmatic solutions over ideological divides. He highlighted BOSA’s focus on citizen empowerment, transparency in candidate selection, and grassroots engagement bolstered by a robust online presence. Addressing challenges such as voter intimidation and the need for job creation, he outlined a vision for a post-ANC South Africa, appealing to dignity and shared prosperity. With a strategic organization of over 40,000 activists, Maimane aims to shift the political landscape towards a centrist, values-driven governance model.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Summary of the Question and Answer session with BOSA Leader Mmusi Maimane at BNC#6 in Hermanus

In a candid and insightful conversation, Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the BOSA movement, articulated a vision for transforming South Africa’s political landscape. Drawing parallels to Macron’s successful campaign in France, Maimane underscored the importance of fostering hope and pragmatism over ideological divides. BOSA’s approach, inspired by Macron’s community engagement, aims to transcend traditional party lines, focusing on citizen empowerment and practical solutions to real-world problems.

Maimane emphasised the need to break away from negativity and embrace a centrist approach, citing statistics that show a growing preference for pragmatic solutions among citizens. He stressed the importance of involving individuals with diverse skills and backgrounds in politics, moving away from the stale and entrenched political establishment.

Central to BOSA’s strategy is its grassroots activism, with over 40,000 activists mobilised across the country. Leveraging social media platforms and community engagement, BOSA seeks to reach a broad spectrum of South Africans, offering a message of hope and practical change.

Addressing concerns about voter intimidation and dependency on government grants, Maimane highlighted the importance of job creation and economic empowerment. BOSA’s manifesto includes proposals for a basic income grant and focuses on building a prosperous future for all citizens, regardless of their background.

Maimane also reflected on his experiences working with opposition leaders in other African countries, emphasizing the importance of democracy and regional stability. He acknowledged the challenges of shifting entrenched political dynamics but remains optimistic about BOSA’s potential to effect change.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Maimane sets ambitious targets for BOSA, aiming to secure over 1.2 million votes and a seat in Parliament. He emphasised the importance of winning the argument for change and engaging voters beyond traditional party lines.

In conclusion, Maimane’s BOSA movement presents a compelling alternative to South Africa’s political status quo, offering a vision of pragmatic leadership, citizen empowerment, and inclusive governance.

Edited Transcript of the Question and Answer session with Mmusi Maimane at BNC#6 in Hermanus ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]: You mentioned funding from other parts of the world, which reminded me of Macron’s strategy in France. He wasn’t left or right but offered hope. Is this similar to what you’re aiming for with BOSA, and where does your inspiration come from?

Mmusi Maimane [00:00:37]: Yes, we are adopting some of Macron’s approach because I believe citizens are tired of negativity and want pragmatic solutions. The stats show that centrists are gaining ground, indicating a desire for practicality over ideology. We need citizens involved, not just politicians, which is why I’m focused on recruiting capable individuals from various backgrounds who share our values.

Alec Hogg [00:02:46]: You mentioned 2 million potential voters. How is your strong online presence influencing BOSA’s prospects in the election?

Mmusi Maimane [00:03:47]: Our online efforts are supported by grassroots activism. We have over a thousand post champions engaging communities daily. Our social media following is substantial, allowing us to connect with diverse audiences. We’re also leveraging new tools like crowdfunding and WhatsApp channels to engage voters effectively.

Alec Hogg [00:05:53]: Are young people going to turn out to vote?

Mmusi Maimane [00:05:57]: Young people are under-registered but show interest. We’re targeting new voters and emphasizing the importance of their vote in shaping the future.

Alec Hogg [00:07:29]: How many signatures has BOSA gathered so far?

Mmusi Maimane [00:07:54]: We’re steadily growing our support and aiming for over 200,000 signatures in the coming weeks, with a goal of reaching millions by the election.

Alec Hogg [00:08:05]: Will you be returning to Parliament?

Mmusi Maimane [00:08:03]: I’ll be going back to Parliament, along with more individuals who share Boza’s values. We aim to secure a significant presence in Parliament to influence policy positively.

Alec Hogg [00:09:08]: What’s your view on coalitions in the MPC?

Mmusi Maimane [00:09:08]: While the DA’s initiative is crucial, we believe in maintaining independence to represent centrist values effectively. We aim to collaborate constructively to achieve a balanced government.

Alec Hogg [00:10:55]: Do you see parallels between your situation and that of other opposition leaders?

Mmusi Maimane [00:11:15]: Absolutely. We need to focus on true democracy by empowering leaders who represent diverse constituencies, not just narrow demographics.

Alec Hogg [00:13:41]: Can BOSA’s popularity translate into votes?

Mmusi Maimane [00:13:41]: Our popularity allows us to engage diverse communities effectively. We’re working hard to communicate our message and attract voters from various backgrounds.

Alec Hogg [00:16:30]: What are BOSA’s target numbers for the election?

Mmusi Maimane [00:16:30]: We aim to secure over 1.2 million votes initially, with a strategy to increase support significantly through effective campaigning and engagement.

BizNews Community Member [00:19:43]: How will you convince grant recipients to vote for BOSA?

Mmusi Maimane [00:20:35]: We emphasize job creation and economic empowerment to grant recipients, showing them a path to prosperity beyond dependency on grants.

Alec Hogg [00:23:21]: Can you share about H.H. [President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema] and his impact on you?

Mmusi Maimane [00:23:28]: H.H.’s fight for democracy inspired me to work for positive change in Southern Africa. He’s part of a network of leaders I collaborate with to promote democratic values.

BizNews Community Member [00:26:38]: Why has there been limited success in shifting the political divide in South Africa, and how will BOSA tackle this challenge?

Mmusi Maimane [00:28:32]: We need to move beyond labelling voters and focus on telling a compelling post-ANC story that resonates with all South Africans, including ANC supporters, offering a vision of prosperity and dignity.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original Q&A session with Mmusi Maimane at the Biznews conference, BNC#6.

Read also:

Visited 46 times, 46 visit(s) today