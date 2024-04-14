BNC#6: Hlabisa Q&A – ANC has proved a failure over 30 years, every vote counts in May

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa took the stage at BNC#6 in Hermanus, outlining the party’s strategic stance amidst challenges. Highlighting successes in recent elections and governance, Hlabisa addressed concerns about media bias, the Ingonyama Trust, and calls for secession, firmly advocating for unity and effective governance. With a focus on mobilizing voters and exploring post-election scenarios, Hlabisa’s session showcased the IFP’s proactive approach, resilience, and commitment to driving positive change in South Africa.

Summary of the Q&A session with Velenkosini Hlabisa at BNC#6 in Hermanus

At the BNC#6 conference in Hermanus, Velenkosini Hlabisa engaged in a Q&A session addressing various topics related to the IFP’s stance and achievements.

Initially questioned about the MK’s impact on recent elections, Hlabisa highlighted that MK’s presence has mostly benefited the IFP by splitting votes from the ANC, emphasizing the importance of rallying support for the multiparty coalition.

Regarding negative media coverage, he attributed it to government influence but emphasized the IFP’s resilience and focus on grassroots engagement, despite the challenges.

On the topic of the Ingonyama Trust, Hlabisa defended its benefits, especially in land access for communities, and expressed plans to promote its model across South Africa.

He firmly opposed calls for secession, advocating for a united South Africa with decentralized governance for efficiency.

Highlighting IFP-controlled municipalities with good governance and service delivery, he pointed out successes like Umlazi, Shatwards, and King Cetshwayo District, showcasing the party’s commitment to effective governance.

When discussing potential election result deadlocks, Hlabisa expressed a preference for removing the ANC from power through the multiparty coalition. However, he also mentioned the possibility of a government of national unity for stability if needed.

Regarding voter mobilization, he stressed the importance of inspiring hope and action, urging disenfranchised voters to participate in the multiparty coalition for a credible and responsible government.

Overall, the Q&A session reflected Hlabisa’s firm stance on unity, good governance, and strategic collaboration for the betterment of South Africa, showcasing the IFP’s proactive approach to addressing challenges and driving positive change.

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]: I’ll ask you one question, Mr. Hlabisa. What about MK? We’ve seen the IFP steamroller, winning 12 byelections against the ANC since November 2021. But now, the MK seems to be gaining ground, potentially becoming the biggest party in KZN. What’s the story there?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:00:46]: Firstly, Mr. Jacob Zuma is no stranger to us. The majority of people were warned not to fall for the MK. It’s essentially taking votes from the ANC, which benefits the IFP. We’ve won byelections even with the MK in the mix, forcing the ANC’s vote share down. MK is tied to the ANC through Zuma, so voting for MK is like voting for the ANC. We need to rally South Africans to vote for parties in the multiparty coalition for positive change.

Alec Hogg [00:02:39]: Why does the IFP get such negative media coverage despite its positive impact?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:03:15]: The government-influenced media has propagated negative narratives against the IFP, but we’ve survived and continue to deliver for our communities. Our recent successes, like filling stadiums and winning municipalities, speak for themselves. We focus on grassroots engagement and trust in the people’s support.

BizNews Community Member [00:05:24]: What’s your stance on the Ingonyama Trust’s criticism and calls for reform?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:06:06]: The trust has its benefits, especially in land access for communities. We’ll champion its model across South Africa, working with traditional institutions for equitable land use.

BizNews Community Member [00:08:44]: What’s your opinion on calls for secession, like in the Western Cape or KZN?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:09:13]: The IFP opposes any form of secession. We believe in a united South Africa with decentralized power for efficient governance and equitable resource distribution.

Alec Hogg [00:10:08]: Reflecting on history, what’s your take on potential divisions within South Africa?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:10:40]: Divisions are counterproductive. We advocate for unity and progress within a unified South Africa, rejecting any ideas of fragmentation.

BizNews Community Member [00:12:16]: Can you highlight IFP-controlled municipalities with good governance and service delivery?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:14:00]: Umlazi, Shatwards, and King Cetshwayo District are examples of IFP-led municipalities with clean audits and improved service delivery, showcasing our commitment to effective governance.

Alec Hogg [00:15:25]: What’s the IFP’s plan if the election results lead to a deadlock?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:15:49]: Our priority is removing the ANC from power through the multiparty coalition. If a deadlock occurs, we’ll consider a government of national unity for stability and effective governance.

Alec Hogg [00:19:48]: Could we see a return to a government of national unity post-election?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:20:01]: Yes, if needed for stability and progress, a government of national unity could be a viable option.

Alec Hogg [00:20:28]: Would the IFP enter such discussions as part of the multiparty coalition or independently?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:20:49]: Our commitment lies with the multiparty coalition initially, but if needed, we’ll engage in discussions for the country’s best interests.

BizNews Community Member [00:21:37]: How do you plan to mobilize disenchanted voters to participate in the election?

Velenkosini Hlabisa [00:21:51]: We must inspire hope and action, urging everyone to vote for the multiparty coalition for a credible government that prioritizes the nation’s well-being.

Alec Hogg [00:23:15]: Thank you, Mr. Hlabisa.

