BNC#6: Duvenage Q&A – Holding government accountable, fixing SA’s broken system

The Q&A session at BNC#6 in Hermanus between Alec Hogg and Wayne Duvenage delved into the need for leveraging the constitution and rule of law to hold municipalities accountable for their duties. Duvenage highlighted examples where communities have taken legal action against municipalities to compel them to fulfil their obligations. They discussed the importance of citizen involvement in local politics and the shortcomings of big business in supporting civil society initiatives. Duvenage emphasised the power of collective action in driving change and suggested alternative methods for funding activism. The dialogue also touched on the potential outcomes of upcoming elections, with predictions of decreased support for the ANC and potential growth for smaller parties.

Summary of the Q&A session with Wayne Duvenage at BNC#6 in Hermanus

In his latest initiative to address South Africa’s governance challenges, Wayne Duvenage unveils a strategic plan aimed at holding local government officials accountable. With the country grappling with widespread corruption, inefficiency, and service delivery failures at the municipal level, Duvenage’s proposal emerges as a beacon of hope for citizens seeking tangible solutions.

At the heart of Duvenage’s strategy lies a multifaceted approach designed to empower communities and drive transparency within local government structures. Central to this plan is the establishment of citizen oversight committees tasked with monitoring the performance of municipal authorities and ensuring compliance with ethical standards. By actively involving residents in the governance process, Duvenage seeks to foster a culture of accountability and responsiveness among local officials.

Furthermore, Duvenage emphasizes the importance of leveraging technology to enhance government transparency and streamline administrative processes. Through the implementation of digital platforms for reporting and monitoring municipal activities, citizens can more effectively engage with their local governments and report instances of maladministration or corruption.

Crucially, Duvenage emphasizes the need for strong legislative support to underpin these accountability measures. He advocates for the enactment of robust anti-corruption laws and the establishment of independent oversight bodies to investigate allegations of misconduct and malfeasance within local government structures.

Duvenage’s plan also calls for increased collaboration between civil society organizations, government agencies, and the private sector to bolster oversight mechanisms and strengthen accountability frameworks. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of various stakeholders, Duvenage aims to build a comprehensive system of checks and balances that safeguards the interests of citizens and promotes good governance practices at the local level.

Overall, Wayne Duvenage’s strategic vision offers a promising roadmap for revitalizing South Africa’s municipal governance and restoring public trust in the integrity of local government institutions. Through sustained advocacy, community engagement, and legislative reform, Duvenage’s plan holds the potential to catalyze meaningful change and pave the way for a more accountable and responsive system of local governance.

Edited transcript of the Q&A session with Wayne Duvenage at BNC#6 in Hermanus ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]:

Anthea Geoffrey mentioned using the Constitution’s rules, suggesting we’ve backed off them. You suggest using other rules too, like forcing municipalities to pay. Give a practical example.

Wayne Duvenage [00:00:39]:

Municipalities have to do certain jobs, and if they don’t, you can do it and claim it back. Harry Smith and Costa Rica did it, and so did Mangaung. Recently, Westwood Ratepayers Association went to court because their municipality wasn’t doing its job. The court ordered the city to pay. It’s a process. We want to fix potholes, leaks, etc., but it takes time and money.

Alec Hogg [00:03:59]:

How do you see independence getting involved at a local level?

Wayne Duvenage [00:04:33]:

It’s evolving. Recent associations formed political parties, won elections, and changed discussions in councils. We want community leaders to make a difference. We’ll defend them against municipalities if needed.

Alec Hogg [00:05:58]:

Why did you turn down the political parties’ offers?

Wayne Duvenage [00:05:58]:

It was too late, and there’s too much work to be done. We’re focused on fixing issues in places like Johannesburg.

Alec Hogg [00:10:51]:

What’s your thinking on the DA in Johannesburg?

Wayne Duvenage [00:10:51]:

They’re out of touch with residents by not making deals to fix problems.

Alec Hogg [00:12:59]:

There’s hope in KZN with the IFP’s victories. What’s your view?

Wayne Duvenage [00:13:34]:

The IFP is making a comeback, and with other parties, they’ll challenge the ANC.

Alec Hogg [00:15:10]:

Tell us about the real Jacob Zuma.

Wayne Duvenage [00:15:22]:

He’s a thug, emblematic of state capture. We fought against his cronies like Dudu Myeni.

Alec Hogg [00:17:42]:

Can you talk about the national tax revolt?

Wayne Duvenage [00:18:02]:

It’s unlikely due to logistical and legal challenges. Local tax revolts are more feasible.

Alec Hogg [00:20:26]:

What’s your message to big business?

Wayne Duvenage [00:21:01]:

Businesses need to challenge BEE codes and rethink CSR spending. Support civil society’s fight against corruption.

BizNews Community Member [00:23:38]:

How do you suggest SMEs navigate BEE codes for CSR?

Wayne Duvenage [00:24:21]:

Challenge industry bodies on SED levy spending. Businesses should see investments in civil society as protecting their interests.

BizNews Community Member [00:24:32]:

Why hasn’t big business supported a national tax revolt?

Wayne Duvenage [00:26:23]:

Big businesses fear repercussions and prefer other means to address issues. Local tax revolts are more viable.

Alec Hogg [00:29:00]:

Thanks for the support. Civil society relies heavily on individual donations. There’s potential for businesses to see investments in societal issues as protecting their interests.

BizNews Community Member [00:30:14]:

How do you see the upcoming election?

Wayne Duvenage [00:30:14]:

ANC’s support may drop to 40%, DA may not see significant gains, and the MK party could be a significant player.

