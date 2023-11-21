Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Tuesday, 21st November 2023

Plenty of uplifting material for you today to help you through Mampara Week (if you’re not sure that that means, have a watch of GG and Zoezie, click here.)

Among them is my interview with the DA’s 2024 Election campaign manager Greg Krumbock. I quizzed him on the credibility of the party’s internal poll which has the DA within seven percentage points of the ANC nationally. Having listened carefully left satisfied it’s a number we can trust. Roll on 2024.

Krumbock, a long-time DA MP who commutes weekly from the capital of Pappasland (Howick) to Cape Town, says signs point to SA’s watershed election being held on May 22 next year. President Cyril Ramaphosa must call it some time between May and August.

It’s not just the DA’s own polls which shows the momentum is against the ANC. By-election results consistently show increases in the DA share of the vote and declines for the ANC. Also, the way Krumbock tells it the past weekend’s Voter Registration was a major success for the official opposition. For all the inside, click here.

Another absolute must for you today is RW Johnson’s op-ed on why South African voters have tired of the ANC always blaming apartheid for the country’s ills. RW’s piece makes for riveting reading – and a wake-up call for the deluded Blue Light Brigaders.

The story is behind the Steady paywall

RW Johnson: Apartheid, ANC’s foundation myth, not working so well anymore

If not, I made a short video that will guide you. It is embedded above – or click here. Please do it……

Sterkte Alec

