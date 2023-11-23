Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Thursday, 22 November 2023

At BNC#2 in September 2021, for the umpteenth time DA Federal chair Helen Zille shared a forecast on South African politics that was way ahead of its time – and uncannily accurate. Remember, this was two months before SA’s Local Government Elections where the decline of the ANC became truly evident for the first time.

Zille used a clipboard to draw a triangle (see above) with the ANC at the top, the DA on the right and EFF on the left. Her prediction – the ANC was in terminal decline and would soon lose power. What replaced it would be determined by whether its followers – and the rest of South Africa – chose between her party and Malema’s. You can watch that prescient 20 minute address below.

Much as any open economy-supporting democrat will hate to hear it, so far the EFF is doing the ANC most damage. By-election results since the November 2021 local election show the EFF has captured nine formerly safe ANC wards; an achievement surpassed only by the IPF’s 11 victories over the ANC in its KZN heartland. DA has won one and lost two in head-to-head against the ANC.

Two fresh pieces on BizNews talk to this:

Dirk Hartford: EFF outflanks ANC as Malema takes Soweto by storm – Superb insights from the rock face of the hottest election opportunity.

– Superb insights from the rock face of the hottest election opportunity. SA youth comes out of apathy to register to vote… – Chris Steyn’s interview with the IEC official who shares how 90% of the 600k new registered voters are under 40; given Malema’s constituency, many are sure to be on the Red team.

Further developments, too, in the BHI Ponzi story where Chris’s reporting has been peerless. Here’s what you might have missed:

Who is Craig Warriner? The Lamborghini-driving, pole-dance obsessed con-man exposed for who he really is.

The Lamborghini-driving, pole-dance obsessed con-man exposed for who he really is. BHI Ponzi: Petition launched by Old Saints. The embarrassment for Joburg private school St Stithians just grows and grows.

Sterkte Alec

