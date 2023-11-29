Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Wednesday, 29th November 2023

I spent a lovely virtual hour with tribe members yesterday in our monthly webinar, updating the two share investment portfolios. It was a landmark for both: BizNews Webtrader is now nine years old – and the BizNews Shyft portfolio, launched at the top of the market two years ago, has broken into profit.

There’s a lot of detail in the recording of the webinar – half the hour my presentation; the other answering questions – which is accessable by clicking here. The smartest comment came from my colleague Stuart Lowman who noted that the BN Shyft portfolio proves its not “timing” the market that counts, but “time in” the market.

Also freshly produced for you this morning is RW Johnson’s unique clarity on the Israel/Hamas situation, where he draws on the template provided by the great French general Charles de Gaulle. I say that without reservation – ChatGPT says De Gaulle is one of the four greatest Frenchmen alongside Charlemagne, Louis XIV, and Napoleon.

You can access RW’s latest contribution by clicking on the link below:

RW Johnson: The Realpolitik of the Middle East War – Part 1

Plus, a practical and rather obvious tip from multinationals to anyone visiting China.

Major firms – including Deloitte and KPMG – turn to using burner phones while in Hong Kong

And something outside of our columns – Parisian mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced that she is closing her 1.5m follower X (aka Twitter) account because she reckons under Elon Musk the platform has become a “gigantic global sewer.” Have a read, click here.

Sterkte, Alec

