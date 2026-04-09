Members Only: Boardroom Talk - Market shock flips to surge as oil drops and the rand rockets
In this Members Only episode of Boardroom Talk, Alec Hogg unpacks one of the most dramatic 24-hour market reversals in years. After weeks of geopolitical tension driven by the Iran conflict and soaring oil prices, a surprise ceasefire triggered a powerful global rebound — with the JSE leading emerging markets and the rand surging. From collapsing crude prices to shifting interest rate expectations and renewed investor confidence, this deep dive breaks down what’s driving the rally — and what it means for rational investors navigating volatile markets.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.