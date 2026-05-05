Boardroom Talk: Deepfakes, boiler rooms, and bully tactics – The truth about FXSI

In this episode of Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg exposes the AI-powered FXSI scam that used deepfake footage of him and President Cyril Ramaphosa on a fake Carte Blanche set to lure unsuspecting South Africans into a fraudulent trading scheme. After BizNews interviewed an anonymous victim who lost more than R24,000, lawyers claiming to act for FXSI demanded the article and podcast be removed. Hogg’s response: no.

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