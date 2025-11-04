Director's Cut: Matt Chancey - How Trump’s new man in Pretoria could shake up US-SA relations
Financial strategist and American analyst Matt Chancey joins Alec Hogg to unpack the significance of Donald Trump’s pick for US ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell. Known for his fierce media criticism and conservative influence, Bozell’s arrival could mark a turning point in US-SA relations. Chancey explains what Bozell’s appointment means for trade, diplomacy, and the ideological balance between Washington and Pretoria — and why South Africans should pay close attention.
