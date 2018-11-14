Hogan Lovells gets SARS green light from Law Society of Norther Provinces in SA

Hogan Lovells media statement

The Investigative Committee constituted by the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in South Africa has unanimously ruled that there was no unprofessional conduct by Hogan Lovells South Africa in its work for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) concerning Jonas Makwakwa.

The Law Society made its ruling on 25 October 2018 following a meeting of its investigation committee which was attended by Hogan Lovells former Chairman Lavery Modise.

The ruling in South Africa follows confirmation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England & Wales in July 2018 that it did not intend to take any action against Hogan Lovells in the UK following a complaint made by Lord Peter Hain in January of this year which also related to the work for SARS. No complaint had been made to the Law Society in South Africa; Hogan Lovells brought the matter to the Law Society’s attention following the allegations made by Lord Hain.

According to a spokesperson for Hogan Lovells: “Hogan Lovells has consistently rejected any allegations of misconduct regarding its work for SARS, and Hogan Lovells South Africa has accounted for that work to both Parliament and the Nugent Commission. This decision from the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in South Africa confirms what we have consistently said. The focus should now be on the work undertaken by the Hawks and others and their actions. We recognise and fully support the need for transparency in this matter and restate our willingness to liaise with any appropriate and qualified regulatory body in relation to our work.”