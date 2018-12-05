Anti-apartheid activist Alex Boraine passes away

Boraine family statement

We mourn the passing of Alex Boraine, who died peacefully at his home in Cape Town this morning. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Boraine, his four children Andrew, Kathryn, Jeremy and Nicholas, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.

We remember him first as a loving and wise husband, father and grandfather. We salute his lifelong dedication to non-racialism, human rights, democracy and social justice in South Africa and around the world. Most of all he inspired us with his passion for life and his big heart.

Dr Alexander Lionel Boraine born 10 January 1931, died 5 December 2018.

Sad to learn of the passing today of #AlexBoraine. My condolences to his family — Julian Richfield (@JulianRich) December 5, 2018