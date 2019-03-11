Comair clips Boeing 737 MAX wings, removes from flight schedule

Comair media statement

Comair has decided to remove its 737 MAX from its flight schedule, although neither regulatory authorities nor the manufacturer has required it to do so, Wrenelle Stander, executive director of Comair’s airline division, said on Monday afternoon.

While Comair has done extensive preparatory work prior to the introduction of the first 737 MAX into its fleet and remains confident in the inherent safety of the aircraft, it has decided temporarily not to schedule the aircraft while it consults with other operators, Boeing and technical experts.

“The safety and confidence of our customers and crew is always our priority,” Stander said.

The MAX is the latest iteration of the most common commercial aircraft ever manufactured. It is well-established around the world, particularly in the fleets of large carriers in the United States. There currently over 370 Boeing 737 MAXs in operation, with 47 airlines. The type operates approximately 1,500 flights a day and has accumulated over 250 000 flights in total with an excellent record of daily reliability.