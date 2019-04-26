Justice system 3, crocodile tears 0: Brian Molefe must pay back R30m pension

From Daily Friend

Eskom’s former chief executive Brian Molefe, who resigned after being implicated in Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report, has lost his third bid to keep his R30m pension payment.

He must also pay back the R11m already paid to him since leaving the state-owned entity.

In January 2018, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that the deal was unlawful, set it aside and ordered Molefe to pay back part of the R30m pension payout.

Molefe appealed the judgment, but his appeal was dismissed in April 2018. Molefe then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to review the decision of the high court. This too was dismissed, with costs, on 5 October 2018.

This week, it was announced that the Supreme Court of Appeal had rejected Molefe’s latest attempt to appeal the High Court order setting aside the pension agreement, and he’s been slapped with a punitive costs order.

Solidarity, one of the respondents in the matter, said the latest decision was proof that Molefe had no prospect of success in having the initial ruling overturned. His only remaining option appears to be an appeal directly to the Constitutional Court.