Old Mutual shares slide on news CEO Peter Moyo suspended

By Ana Monteiro

(Bloomberg) – Old Mutual Ltd. shares fell the most on record after it suspended Chief Executive Officer Peter Moyo following a “material breakdown in trust and confidence” between him and the insurer’s board.

The board came to the decision following rounds of engagements with Moyo and the company, it said in a statement on Friday. Old Mutual Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson will step into the role of acting CEO, Old Mutual said.