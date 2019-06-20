Naspers invests R30m in on-demand housekeeping service SweepSouth

SweepSouth lets users enter their location, the number of rooms that need cleaning, and any required extras such as laundry and ironing, then connects them to nearby workers. Payment takes place within the app.

Although the investment announced Thursday is small by international standards, the Naspers unit, called Naspers Foundry, has said it intends to invest R1.4bn in South African tech startups to bolster local entrepreneurs. That’s as Africa’s biggest company prepares to list its international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam next month.