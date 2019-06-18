Biggest Naspers investor mulls cutting R245bn stake

By Antony Sguazzin, Loni Prinsloo and Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Naspers Ltd.’s biggest shareholder is considering whether to reduce its R245bn ($16.5bn) stake in Africa’s biggest company because of concern it’s overexposed to a single stock, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund is being encouraged by its manager, the Public Investment Corp., to reduce its Naspers shareholding of about 16%, said three of the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. Any decision is ultimately up to the GEPF.

Naspers’s value has grown 72-fold since 2004 on the back of the success of an early-stage investment in Chinese games developer Tencent Holdings Ltd., which listed in Hong Kong that year. That’s turned Naspers, a Cape Town-based internet technology investor once focused on South African newspapers, into a R1.53trn ($101bn) global entity. But it’s also made the company dependent on China, where it has little influence. The shares gained as much as 1.9% in Johannesburg as Tencent gained in Hong Kong.

“Naspers success is dependent on the Chinese government,” said Tahir Maepa, deputy general manager for members affairs of the Public Servants Association, whose 240,000-members make it the biggest labour union representing contributors to the GEPF. “It’s a huge risk, not only for the PIC, it’s a risk for the South African economy and the JSE,” he said, adding that the GEPF should “definitely” cut its stake.