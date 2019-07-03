Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa appointed as Naspers SA CEO

Naspers media statement

Today, Naspers announces the appointment of Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the global Naspers management team as CEO, South Africa. Reporting directly to Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of Naspers, Phuti will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group’s day-to-day business in South Africa and represent its interests incountry. She will also be responsible for Naspers’ recently announced units, Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs, which are designed to help stimulate the South African tech sector and tackle youth unemployment, respectively.

Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the South African technology sector and is committed to building its existing internet and ecommerce companies in the country, as well as stimulating the local tech start-up sector through the Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4bn investment commitment targeting technology start-ups in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. This is in addition to the commitment Naspers made in October 2018 at the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference to inject a further R3.2bn into its existing South African businesses over three years, which is already underway.

Phuti joins Naspers from her Executive Chairperson role at Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority-black owned investment group based in South Africa.

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Naspers, said:

“Phuti is a seasoned leader with a strong track record of achievement throughout her career. Her significant investor and board experience across varied sectors, makes Phuti the perfect match for this important role at Naspers.”

Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO South Africa, Naspers, added: