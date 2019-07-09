Eskom’s Jabu Mabuza joins MultiChoice, CV also extends to AB InBev, Sun International

The announcement adds to an impressive list of Mabuza’s board positions. He is also chairman of the Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Africa board, Sun International Ltd. and the Casino Association of South Africa. He did recently give up the chairmanship at Telkom SA SOC Ltd., though.

The latest move comes at a time when the state-owned electricity giant, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., is looking for a new chief executive officer, is seeking a multi-billion dollar bailout from the government and plans to split into three units.