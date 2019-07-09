Jabu Mabuza, CEO Initiative

Eskom’s Jabu Mabuza joins MultiChoice, CV also extends to AB InBev, Sun International

By Paul Burkhardt

(Bloomberg) – Jabu Mabuza, chairman of the South African power utility regarded as the biggest risk to the nation’s economy, has taken on a non-executive director role at pay-TV company, MultiChoice Group Ltd.

The announcement adds to an impressive list of Mabuza’s board positions. He is also chairman of the Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Africa board, Sun International Ltd. and the Casino Association of South Africa. He did recently give up the chairmanship at Telkom SA SOC Ltd., though.

The latest move comes at a time when the state-owned electricity giant, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., is looking for a new chief executive officer, is seeking a multi-billion dollar bailout from the government and plans to split into three units.

