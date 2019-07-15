The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Another one bites the dust – Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay to leave
By Paul Burkhardt
The exit of institutional knowledge at the power utility has been a frequently mentioned concern. Nearing almost a decade of experience at Eskom, Pillay will be hard to replace. That adds to finding someone with the best skill set to take over from CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the end of the month and hiring a chief restructuring officer, who will be largely in charge of splitting the utility into three separate entities.
