Eskom’s quick fix: Cash now, swap debt later

By Roxanne Henderson and Paul Burkhardt

(Bloomberg) – Ask Nedbank Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mike Brown how to save South Africa’s beleaguered state-owned power utility and his approach is simple: first give it cash and then consider a debt-to-equity swap later.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is paying so much in interest on its debt – at the same time that its income is falling – that the company is struggling to keep the country’s lights on. To ease the firm’s cash-flow woes, the government is planning a R230bn ($16bn) bailout. While the state initially wanted to spread that over 10 years, a significant portion is now being expedited, with details expected from National Treasury on July 23.

“For all practical purposes, we don’t have any easy or good options available at this stage.” Brown said in an interview in Durban on South Africa’s east coast on Friday. Bringing forward the bailout package or increasing the amount “is the most practical short-term solution.”

Other suggestions are being considered to ease Eskom from the burden of more than R440bn of debt, 70% of which is guaranteed by the state. One includes a proposal to convert debt held in Eskom on behalf of over 1 million state workers into equity, as reported by Bloomberg on July 11. Another is said to include shutting coal-fired plants early to get cheaper financing and to make way for renewable energy.

Green energy is a “possible alternative but incredibly complicated to implement and likely to take three to five years to get up and running,” Brown said. “Eskom has a six-month problem.”