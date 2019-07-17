Ramaphosa mourns passing of cultural icons; Nomhle Nkonyeni and Johnny Clegg

Presidency media statement:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt sadness at the passing in recent days of anti-apartheid cultural activists, performers and National Order of Ikhamanga recipients Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni and Jonathan “Johnny” Clegg.

“South Africa is a better place today due to the courage, resilience and irrepressible creativity of these two special icons from whom we are now taking our leave,” says President Ramaphosa.

Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni passed away on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, at the age of 77 and following a career of 55 years as an actor who performed ground-breaking anti-apartheid theatre and mastered roles on stage and screen nationally and internationally.

“Mama Nomhle’s charisma and courage made her an extraordinary artist and compatriot who committed herself to the liberation of all South Africans and the broadening of South Africa’s cultural richness. She overcame the barriers of race and gender imposed by apartheid, to become a cultural icon, who was duly honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga,” says President Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares Special Provincial Funeral Category 2 for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni for her outstanding work in Arts and Culture. This was revealed by EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane when he visited Nkonyeni's family at New Brighton in Port Elizabeth #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) July 16, 2019

The President has offered his sincere condolences to the Nkonyeni family as well as friends and associates of the late actor across the African continent and other parts of the globe.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Johnny Clegg who passed away on Tuesday, 16 July 2019 in the presence of his family following an extended illness.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, anthropologist and academic was 66 years old.

“A beloved, inspirational and heroic voice has fallen silent and leaves all of us bereft of an exceptional compatriot and icon of social cohesion and non-racialism,” says President Ramaphosa.

The President has offered his condolences to Mr Clegg’s family, friends and followers, and the broad range of artists and organisations with whom he collaborated in South Africa and internationally during his performance career of four decades, in the course of which he sold more than five million albums.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns the passing of a musical icon and a freedom fighter Johnny Clegg. We are blessed to have seen him. We will keep singing Asimbonanga. We will keep working for the country of his dreams. Hamba kahle qhawe lamaqhawe. pic.twitter.com/N72BrpOW8B — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 16, 2019

“Johnny Clegg’s special relationship with Sipho Mchunu in Juluka, as well as with Dudu Zulu in Savuka, gave apartheid-era South Africa a window on the non-racial South Africa we were determined to achieve,” says the President.

“Johnny Clegg will always live on in our hearts and in our homes as we replay his stirring blend of cultural celebration and political resistance. We have lost a special patriot.”

In 2012, Mr Clegg became an Esteemed Member of the National Order of Ikhamanga – awarded in Silver – for his excellent contribution to and achievement in the field of bridging African traditional music with other music forms, promoting racial understanding among racially divided groups in South Africa under difficult apartheid conditions, working for a non-racial society and being an outstanding spokesperson for the release of political prisoners.