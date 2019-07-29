Jabu Mabuza appointed Eskom acting CEO for three months

Media statement by minister or Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan:

I have informed the Eskom Annual General Meeting (AGM) this afternoon of my decision to appoint Mr Jabu Mabuza as the Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings.

Mr Mabuza will assume the duty as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) for Eskom due to the resignation of Mr Phakamani Hadebe, who leaves Eskom on 31 July 2019.

Within the three month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the Executive Chairman and Acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO.