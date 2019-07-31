The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Lessons for SA? Third Zimbabwean government official held on corruption
By Desmond Kumbuka
(Bloomberg) – The permanent secretary in Zimbabwe’s tourism ministry, Munesu Munodawafa, has been arrested by the country’s anti-graft body for alleged abuse of office, state broadcaster ZBC reported.
Munodawafa is the third senior government official to be detained by the Anti-corruption Commission. Environment and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira appeared in court last week on corruption charges involving $95m, while former Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfuma was arrested on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe detains Minister for three weeks on corruption charges
By Brian Latham
(Bloomberg) – A Zimbabwe court ruled that Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira be detained for 21 days while the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission continues to investigate allegations that she misused about $94m of state money.
Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing 7 counts of alleged criminal abuse of office as a public officer, has arrived in court for her bail ruling. pic.twitter.com/gOW7Y83vlO
— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) July 27, 2019
Zimbabwe Minister remanded in custody over $94m graft
By Godfrey Marawanyika
(Bloomberg) – Prisca Mupfumira, Zimbabwe’s tourism and environment minister, was remanded in custody after facing seven charges of corruption Friday in the first such case since President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to clamp down on graft.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, which arrested Mupfumira Thursday, alleges she misused about $94m from the state’s National Social Security Authority while minister of public service, labor and social welfare.
The charge sheet accuses Mupfumira of “criminal abuse of duty as a public officer” for allegedly taking unauthorised loans from the NSSA to buy a vehicle and fund her political campaign. She also instructed the social security agency to provide funds to Zimbabwe’s Metbank “under unclear circumstances,” it said.
Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi ordered Mupfumira be remanded in custody until the hearing resumes on Saturday.
