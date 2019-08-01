Nugent Report sees three SARS officials placed on precautionary suspension

SARS media statement:

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has placed key executives on precautionary suspension and extended the suspension of another executive today on 31 July, 2019 pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.

The Executives are:

Mr Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications Mr Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development;

Mr Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations.

This is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole SARS leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance, and further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the “Nugent Report”.

The precautionary suspensions take effect immediately. It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on their part. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the process. SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer–employee relationship be respected. SARS will not comment further on the matter until it’s concluded.