Mondo Mazwai appointed chairperson Competition Tribunal

Competition Tribunal media statement:

The Tribunal welcomes the appointment of its new chairperson, Ms Mondo Mazwai, who has served as a Tribunal member for over 6 years. The Tribunal has also paid tribute to Mr Norman Manoim, who has completed 2 terms as chairperson and who has served a total of 20 years with the Tribunal.

Mondo Mazwai

Appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ms Mazwai brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Tribunal. She is also the first black female chairperson of the organisation. She has served as a Tribunal member since 2013.

Ms Mazwai obtained her B Juris from the University of the Western Cape and her LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, after which she joined Cheadle Thompson and Haysom Attorneys. She worked her way from Candidate Attorney in 1995 to Professional Assistant in 1997 and Associate Partner in 1999. She joined the Competition Commission in 1999 as an investigator in the Mergers & Acquisitions Division and was later appointed as a senior investigator in the Enforcement & Exemptions Division. In 2003, she was appointed Chief Legal Counsel of the Commission and later that year was appointed as the Acting Deputy Commissioner.

Prior to joining the Tribunal Ms Mazwai joined the law firm Cliffe Dekker (now Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr) in 2005 as a Director in its Competition Department. In 2006 she was appointed as head of that Department.

Norman Manoim

Meanwhile, the Tribunal has paid tribute to Mr Manoim. He was appointed as chairperson in 2009 and had worked as a full-time member since the organisation’s inception in 1999. Mr Manoim was also a member of the drafting team that drafted the Competition Act. Mr Manoim will be joining the Mandela Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Further appointments

The Tribunal is also pleased to announce that the President has appointed Mr Thando Vilakazi as a part-time member. He brings a wealth of experience to the organisation.

He is the Executive Director of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED) at the University of Johannesburg specialising in academic research, teaching and advice on competition policy and industrial development. Mr Vilakazi is also currently an economist at Acacia Economics.

Further, the Tribunal welcomes the re-appointment of Ms Yasmin Carrim, Ms Andiswa Ndoni and Mr Andreas Wessels as Tribunal members. Carrim has over 14 years’ service, Ndoni over 9 years and Wessels 10 years.